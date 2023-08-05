Strong to severe storms on the way Sunday into Monday

Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36 WTVQ): Good Saturday evening everyone, todays been another warm and dry summer day across Kentucky but changes are in the forecast. Our weather headlines show just that.

We could see a few showers and storms go up late tonight into the overnight but they will not be severe. Just your general summer time thunderstorms.

We should dry it up by sunrise and spend the majority of our daylight dry with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90.



Late tomorrow night – Monday we will see rounds of strong and severe move across the Commonwealth.

The entire state is under a “SLIGHT” risk (level 2/5) for severe weather on Sunday (mainly night).

That threat then shifts further south and east for Monday.

Damaging winds and torrential rains leading to flash flooding are our main concerns but some isolated large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We will dry things out by late Monday and stay mainly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with only a very small isolated storm chance. But Wednesday night – Thursday will bring another heavy rain and strong storm threat for us.

Make sure you are stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates on-air and online through it all.

Back here in the short term:

