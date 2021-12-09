Strong to severe storms expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After severe weather struck central Kentucky early Monday morning, another round of strong to severe storms is on the way late Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Kentucky in a Slight (Level 2) Risk for severe weather through early Saturday morning.

SEVERE RISK CENTRAL & EASTERN KENTUCKY

Timing: Overnight Friday into Saturday morning

THREATS: Damaging Wind Gusts, Flash Flooding, & Isolated Tornadoes

WHERE: Threat increases from west-to-east overnight Friday

A Slight Risk, or a Level 2/5 Risk, for severe weather means that scattered severe storms will be possible. In this case, a “Squall Line” is likely to develop along a strong cold front in the western Ohio Valley late Friday evening. This will be fueled by the unseasonably warm temperatures and dewpoints as it tracks eastward during the overnight hours. Out ahead of the squall line strong-to-severe storms could fire-up. The environment will be favorable to support gusty winds and even a tornado or two in the storms that form ahead of the front.

The front will finally move during the morning hours on Saturday. Gusty winds, torrential downpours, and a spin up tornado or two will be possible as the squall line passes. Once it does track eastward throughout the morning, gusty westerly and northwesterly winds will filter in much colder air. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s overnight into Saturday morning before plummeting into the 40s and 30s later in the day.

Due to the overnight nature of the storms it is important that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. A NOAA Weather Radio is your safest option, just make sure it is plugged in or that the batteries are full if you have a battery operated one. If you do not have a weather radio, make sure you Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your smart phone are turned on. You can also download the ABC 36 App and turn on the weather to alerts to be notified when severe weather is threatening near you.

Stay tuned to the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates leading up to Friday night.