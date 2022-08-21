Strong storms possible Sunday; sunshine and dry weather return next week

While temperatures on Saturday remained in the low to mid-80s, southerly flow increased the dew points significantly, and as a result, it felt muggy outside for much of the day with a few showers and storms.

Under the influence of southerly flow, a low chance for showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, especially across eastern Kentucky.

On Sunday, a low-pressure system and cold front will inch closer to our region, and ahead of this system, an unstable airmass will lead to rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Depending on the timing of the front and how much sunshine we see Sunday morning, a few storms could become strong to severe. The primary concern with any storm that manages to reach severe strength is damaging wind gusts along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. A brief, weak, isolated tornado also can not be ruled out with low-pressure spinning nearby.

The primary time frame for thunderstorms is mid-morning through late afternoon Sunday. Thunderstorms may first develop over western Kentucky, increasing in coverage and intensity as they move east throughout the day. While it doesn’t look like a complete washout, storms will be numerous at times. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy all day

We can still expect to see a few leftover showers and even thunderstorms Monday, mainly over eastern Kentucky, before the cold front entirely clears our region. Dry weather and sunshine will return for much next week with a gradual warm-up.

Rainfall totals will be highly variable depending on where thunderstorms develop but generally expect between .050 – 1.00″ for most locations.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-storms. Lows in the upper-60s.

SUNDAY: Showers and t-storms. A few strong storms. Highs in the low-80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the mid- 60s.