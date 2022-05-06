Strong storms and heavy rain continue Friday afternoon

More showers and storms will be firing up across central and eastern Kentucky throughout the remainder of the day on Friday

A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of southeren and eastern Kentucky until 8 AM Saturday. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

More showers and storms will be firing up across central and eastern Kentucky throughout the remainder of the day on Friday. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary severe weather threats, while a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The localized flash flooding threat has increased for southeast Kentucky due to the heavy rain overnight and this morning. Be alert for possible flooding in low-lying areas of southeast Kentucky included within the Flood Watch. Do NOT drive through flooded roadways – REMEMBER: Turn Around, Don’t Drown!