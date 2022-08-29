Storms move in ahead of midweek cold front

A warm and muggy Monday is on the way for central and eastern Kentucky. The heat and humidity will also be fueling pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. When it’s not raining temperatures will be pushing the low-90s, while it will be feeling closer to the mid-90s once you factor in the humidity. Storms will likely clear up slightly once the sun sets late Monday. We will get a brief break late Monday evening before more storms roll in Tuesday morning.

Storms will be firing up ahead of a cold front in northern Iowa and Illinois on Monday. This line of storms will eventually be moving southeastward towards our area heading into Tuesday morning. Gusty winds and some stronger storms could be possible on the morning commute on Tuesday. Make sure you give yourself a few extra minutes and don’t forget the rain jacket when you head out the door. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the midday and afternoon before the front pushes through late in the day Tuesday into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Drier and cooler air will filter in behind the cold front for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach the low 80s, while overnight lows into Thursday morning will likely drop into the upper 50s for many areas. Dewpoints will remain low making it feel very comfortable as we start the month of September. Temperatures will be climbing back into the upper 80s by the Labor Day holiday weekend. A few stray showers or storms may be possible but most of the weekend should be on the drier end.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Warm and muggy with pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, especially late. Lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms, clearing up late day. Highs in the low 80s.