Storms Are Still Possible Tonight

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Looks at Tonights Rain/Storm Chances

On the gloomy side today, but still mild temperatures in the mid-upper-60s. Breezy south winds 15-20 mph. Rain was slim today. We are not done yet for the night…or weekend. Heavier amounts look to be northwest KY-SE Indiana. Strong storm potential will be there. Strong-damaging winds are the highest threat. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. West of I-65 has a higher threat tonight.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. South winds 15-20 mph. A mild low again of 48.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain or sprinkles here and there. Mostly isolated. A cooler high of 55.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and a high of 61

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 66.

Tuesday: a 50% chance of showers. A high of 63

Wednesday: an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and a high of 68.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a bit cooler. A high of 56

Today in weather history:

Lexington set a record of 79 on this date in 182. Rainfall on this date in 2013 was a record 1.71″.