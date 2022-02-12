Stolen semi pulled over in Bell County, driver arrested

David Muncy is accused of stealing the truck from Bristol, Tennessee

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – After receiving a report of a stolen semi out of Tennessee early Friday morning, law enforcement officers in Bell County found the truck and arrested the driver, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Marti Messer spotted the truck on Highway 25E and pulled it over within the Pineville city limits with help from Pineville Police Officer Patrick Brooks and Deputy Ron Jordan, according to investigators. This was shortly after 5:00 a.m., according to deputies.

Investigators say the truck driver, 48-year old David Muncy, of Bristol, Tennessee, told authorities he was driving the semi for someone else. After further investigation, authorities confirmed the truck had been stolen from Briston, Tennessee. Muncy was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000 or more, according to deputies.

Muncy was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.