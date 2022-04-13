Stephanie Shoonover throws no-hitter as Kentucky defeats Louisville

Kentucky defeated Louisville 9-0 on Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Stephanie Schoonover threw a no-hitter and No. 8 Kentucky scored nine runs in the opening four innings to beat Louisville 9-0 in five innings Tuesday night at Don Dobina Field at Ulmer Stadium.

Schoonover was nothing short of sensational Tuesday night, throwing five scoreless innings and only facing two over the minimum in the game. She threw just 66 pitches in the game and struck out four batters without allowing a hit. With the win, Schoonover is now 5-2 on the season as her ERA dropped below three to 2.98.

Offensively, UK got off to a good start, putting up a five spot in the top of the first thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of Erin Coffel and a two-run blast from Taylor Ebbs . Kentucky also put up crooked numbers in the second and fourth innings to score nine runs on nine hits and run-rule the Cards.

Kentucky is now 28-9 on the season and Louisville falls to 21-17. The Wildcats next play in one of the most anticipated series of the season at No. 6 Arkansas beginning Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+, ESPN+ and the ESPN app. The winner of the series is assured to be in at least a share of the SEC lead at the end of the weekend.