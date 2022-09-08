Steller weather this week ahead of showers and thunderstorms this weekend

High pressure will keep the calm weather going overnight (and for the next couple of days), with temperatures falling into the mid-50s under clear skies. Some patchy river fog is possible.

After a chilly start Thursday morning, sunshine will dominate the forecast for the afternoon. With dew points staying low, another picture-perfect weather day is expected. High temperatures look to top off near 80.

The pattern stays quiet through Friday. After that, all bets are off for dry weather. Southerly flow looks to kick back in over the weekend and will increase the dew point and moisture in the air. At the same time, a cold front gathering strength to the west will begin inching closer.

The combination of the moisture return and an approaching storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Coverage in rainfall is expected to be the highest on Sunday when the front is nearby.

While widespread flooding is not expected, stronger storms could lead to isolated flooding concerns. It doesn’t look like it will be a washout either, but if you have outdoor activities scheduled, you may want to have a backup plan in place.

An early look at rainfall estimates shows between 0.50-1.00″ of rain is possible for most locations, with isolated higher totals over eastern Kentucky.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs reaching the low-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows falling into the low-60s.