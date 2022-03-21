Statewide peace vigil for Ukraine scheduled for March 24 in Frankfort

Attendees asked to bring a candle for the lighting ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A statewide peace vigil for Ukraine is scheduled to take place at the Kentucky State Capitol this week.

According to the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Lexington, people are asked to gather at the front steps of the capitol in Frankfort on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m.

Organizers encourage people to bring a candle for the lighting ceremony.

It’s not the first event the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church has planned. Over the weekend, thousands attended a bake sale and lunch to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Read more about the bake sale HERE.

The church also organized a peace vigil for Ukraine at the Jessamine County courthouse earlier this month. You can read more HERE.