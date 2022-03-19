Thousands show up in support for Ukraine Relief bake sale and lunch

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- There was a huge show of support in Jessamine County Saturday, as thousands came to the Ukrainian Pentacostal Church for a bake sale and lunch. But it’s who that support was for that is going to make a huge difference.

“It’s a very hard time right now, so many refugees. More than three-million refugees are waiting,” said Pastor Yaroslav Boyechko of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Organizers of the bake sale were holding the event to raise money for those refugees. They say every penny raised will be sent overseas to help.

Pastor Boyechko’s parents are among those who have decided to stay in Ukraine. Alex Chubaruk of the Christian Mission Ebenezer also has family in Ukraine.

“There’s air strikes everywhere and sirens are going off. And they don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s why I’m here to support. I’m here to open up my heart to say what can I do for my people,” said Chubaruk.

Among those showing support during the bake sale was Jan Herin.

“I’m visiting my sister here in Lexington. She had seen it on t.v. So it was like this is something that i needed to come do and support them,” said Herin.

Herin not only took home some baked goods, but also a heavy heart.

“To do something local and to see this happening here, I am so impressed that there is such a turnout,” said Herin. “I’m praying for Russians and Ukrainians.”

While Ukraine might be on the other side of the world, the support was overwhelming to those right here at home who needed it most.

“We have so many people who’s in need. They need food, shelter, clothing,” said Boyechko.

“It makes my heart feel so great that the community cares for the people of Ukraine,” said Chubaruk.

ABC 36 was told that at least four thousand people came through the doors.