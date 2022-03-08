Prayers for Peace vigil for Ukraine to take place Tuesday in Jessamine County

Vigil set for March 8 at 7 p.m. at Jessamine County courthouse

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Prayers for Peace, a vigil supporting Ukraine, is scheduled to take place in Jessamine County this week.

According to county leaders, the community is asked to gather at the Jessamine County courthouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in a brief observance as the courthouse is lit-up in blue in solidarity for Ukraine.

County leaders shared the details in a post on social media, saying in part, “We stand by the many Ukrainian Citizens that have chosen to make Jessamine County home and support those community members effected by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.”