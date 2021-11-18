State’s latest COVID report shows slight decline in high key indicators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s latest daily COVID-19 report shows slight decreases in key indicators, but many those statistics are still higher than where the state was last week.

In Thursday’s state report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,855 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate that went down to 6.18%. The rate was 6.24% on Wednesday, 5.73% Monday and Tuesday and 5.53% Friday.

Of the new cases, 509 are in people 18 and under. The state has now recorded 768,656 cases since March 2020.

The governor also reported 40 deaths. The state has now lost 10,394 residents to COVID-related causes.

According to the daily report, 750 people are hospitalized, down from Wednesday’s 757, but still up from 739 Tuesday, 719 Monday and 703 Friday.

ICU admittance continued to go down with 195 people compared to 200 people on Wednesday and 204 Tuesday, but up from 191 Monday and 193 Friday.

The number of those on a ventilator was the same as Wednesday at 100, still down from 115 Tuesday, 105 Monday, 102 Friday and 112 last Wednesday.