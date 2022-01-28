State’s COVID positivity rate drops for fourth straight day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID positivity rate dropped for the fourth straight day Thursday and new case numbers remained down slightly from last week’s record highs.

In its daily report (click here), the state reported 12,756 new cases, about the same as Wednesday’s 12,827, and a positivity rate of 31.6%, which has fallen from 32.44% Wednesday, 33% Tuesday and 33.06% Monday.

The positivity rate is an indicator of how the virus is spreading in the community.

Of the new cases, 2,753 are in people 18 and under, which was well below Wednesday’s numbers when more than 28% of the new cases were in kids.

Thursday’s 39 deaths pushed the number of people lost to COVID-relate causes to 12,856.

Since the first case was diagnosed on March 6, 2020, the state has recorded 1,125,181 cases.

The other indicators such as hospitalizations are up. The state reported 2,508 people in the hospital, up from 2,493 Wednesday, 2,397 Tuesday and 2,326 Monday. The number of people in ICU stabilized at 473, compared to 474 Wednesday, 452 Tuesday and 440 Monday. Meanwhile the number of people on a ventilator fell to 259 from 271 Wednesday, 272 Tuesday and 257 Monday.

Kentucky is still setting new records for both COVID-19 test positivity rate and new cases. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations are near the all-time peak during the delta surge and many hospitals in Kentucky are struggling.