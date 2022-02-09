State’s COVID positivity below 23%, first time with a county in ‘orange’ in weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate dropped below 23% Tuesday, falling below another mark and signalling the continued decline in the pandemic across the state. Tuesday also marked the first time all the counties in the state haven’t been in the ‘red’ incidence status in weeks.

In its daily report (click here), the state listed 6,640 new cases, 1,892 of which are in people 18 and under, 26 new deaths and a positivity rate of 22.97%. It was above 23% Monday and has fallen from 27.51% last Tuesday and 28.49% last Monday.

The deaths increased the total number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 13,182.

The state now has recorded 1,212,686 cases almost 23 months into the pandemic.

The other three key indicators — hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and patients on ventilators — continued to be relatively stable. The report listed 2,136 people in the hospital which is up from 2,124 Monday, although Monday’s often are down, but down from 2,345 Friday, 2,443 Thursday, 2,438 Wednesday, 2,401 Tuesday and 2,413 last Monday. The number of people in intensive care was down to 416 which is well below last Tuesday’s 443 and the number of people on a ventilator was down to 208 from last Tuesday’s 244.

The Governor said that Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months up to 5 years. The FDA’s advisory committee will meet February 15 to discuss the submission.