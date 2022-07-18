State’s abortion clinics, opposition, meet deadline for brief filings in abortion ban case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Today was the last day for Kentucky abortion clinics and those opposed to legal abortion in the State to file briefings with the Jefferson Circuit Court, before a judge makes a ruling on an injunction that would block two State laws on abortion.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 12 briefings had been filed in support of and against legal abortion in the State.

Those against are fighting to have the abortion clinic’s request for a temporary injunction denied.

To summarize, the Kentucky Right to Life Association arguing in its brief that there has never been a right to terminate the life of another human in the constitution.

The Association compares the request for an injunction to someone asking the court to enjoin the murder statute so that “a person can take a firearm into a hospital and kill newborns”.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filing his own brief, stating the abortion clinics have failed to meet their burden of proof necessary to obtain a temporary injunction.

And that the General Assembly has repeatedly said that the commonwealth has a legitimate interest in protecting the life of an unborn human.

Cameron says in his filing “Every day that these laws are not enforced is a day in which unborn children of the commonwealth perish”.

Cameron has also filed a motion to dismiss the case.

On the other hand, the States abortion clinics argue abortion is safe and common healthcare, and that denying a woman an abortion exposes them to health risks and medical consequences, including risk of death.

The clinics state that most recent data from the State Health Department show a little more than 4100 abortions were done in the State in 2020; only 30 had complications, which is less than 1% of all abortions.

The clinics arguing that a temporary injunction would serve the people’s interest and maintain the status quo as well as Kentuckians right to privacy as stated in the constitution.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, which is representing Kentucky’s abortion clinics tell us the judge has said he will rule quickly, so a decision is expected in the next few days.

Other briefings filed include The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists,

