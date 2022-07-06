Kentucky abortion clinics in court to block new state law

A Louisville judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state’s abortion ban last week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Attorneys for Kentucky’s two abortion clinics are seeking an injunction to block the state’s near-total abortion ban. A Louisville judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state’s abortion ban last week.

The clinics are asking Circuit Judge Mitch Perry to issue an injunction request, which would halt the state law while the case is litigated. The two Louisville clinics resumed performing abortions after Perry issued the restraining order last week.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appealed the restraining order to the state’s appeals courts, but the Kentucky Supreme Court Tuesday night rejected Cameron’s appeal.