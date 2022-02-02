State rep undergoes emergency surgery after collapsing at Capitol

Surgery early Wednesday morning for rep for Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 69-year-old state representative from Eastern Kentucky has undergone surgery at UK Medical Center after collapsing Tuesday evening at the state Capitol.

According to his family, Richard White, who represents House District 99 covering Rowan, Elliott and Lewis counties, was airlifted late Tuesday night to UK from Frankfort Medical Center and taken directly to surgery early Wednesday morning.

He is the owner of Richard White Wood Products and is involved in a number of state, local and national timber and international trade organizations. He was elected in 2019 and took office in January 2020.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, he collapsed at the Kentucky State Capital and fell unconscious. Fortunately, he was in a meeting with several representatives and a doctor. EMS transported him to the hospital in Frankfort where he was diagnosed with a serious lower GI Bleed and lost significant amounts of blood, according to his family. His condition deteriorated into the night, prompting the transfer to UK.