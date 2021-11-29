State positivity rate goes above 8%, other COVID indicators up as well

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – While new COVID cases and deaths in Kentucky went down in the state’s latest report, key indicators like the positivity rate and many others saw an increase.

In its Monday report (click here), the state announced 943 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 8.14%, up from 7.94% Sunday, the first time it has been over 8% since October. Of the new cases, 254 are in people 18 and under.

The state has now listed 783,409 total cases since the outbreak began in the state on March 6, 2020.

The state also reported 14 deaths, which raised the state’s total to 10,913 lost to COVID-related causes.

The positivity rate is up from Sunday’s 7.94%, 7.60% on Saturday, 7.30% Friday, Thursday’s 7.07%, 7.05% on Wednesday, Tuesday’s 6.77% and 6.56% last Monday.

According to the daily report, 859 people are hospitalized, up from 833 on Sunday, 788 Saturday, Friday’s 821, 820 on Thursday, 818 Wednesday, 835 Tuesday and 809 last Monday.

ICU admittance is at 241 patients, another increase compared to Sunday’s 229, 212 on Saturday, 204 Friday, Thursday’s 211, 204 on Wednesday, 217 Tuesday and 203 last Monday.

The number of those on a ventilator was at 111, a jump from 101 on Sunday, Saturday’s 103, the same as Friday’s and up from Thursday’s 103, Wednesday’s 107, 98 Tuesday, and 101 last Monday.