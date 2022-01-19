State, local road crews on ready again for another snow

Rain expected to turn to snow overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the third time in less than two weeks, Transportation Cabinet snowfighters in northeast, eastern and central Kentucky have loaded up the salt trucks and are preparing for a winter storm.

Motorists should be prepared, too, as a high rate of snowfall and arctic cold overnight will mean snow-covered, slick roadways Thursday morning. Stay home and limit travel if at all possible.

Depending on location, the National Weather Service expects rain will change over to all snow by mid-evening until after midnight with temperatures dropping toward 18 degrees by dawn. Heavy snow and freezing fog are likely across the region. Several inches of snow are expected. Daytime temperatures Thursday will remain below freezing.

State highway crews have salt trucks and snow plows ready to roll and in some locations, already have begun some re-treatments.

Trucks will stay on the road throughout the storm. But, with snowfall rates predicted could exceed 1 inch per hour at times in some areas, snow will pile up behind plows. Temperatures plummeting quickly toward the teens could cause flash freezing of water on roadways. And, salt will be less effective in the low temps.

It’s likely roadways will remain snow covered, icy, and slick until after the storm passes, and throughout the day Thursday. Motorists should limit travel – if you don’t have to be on the roads, stay home and give plow crews the time and space needed to get them clear.

If you must travel, be mindful of changing road conditions – the threat of black ice with this storm is high – and drive carefully: Take it slow, keep safe distances between vehicles and plows, and give yourself plenty of time to reach destinations safely. Monitor traffic conditions at GoKY.ky.gov.

During winter storms, most Kentucky Department of Highways crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep state highways passable and maintain mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

Visit http://SnowKY.ky.gov for more info, including maps of priority routes.

PUBLIC PREPARATION

Motorists play an important role in safe travel during snowstorms – by being prepared. Remember:

– Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact travel on some level, so prepare for a slower commute.

– Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.

– Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.

– Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

– Winterize vehicles.

– Stock vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit.

– Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.

– Eliminate distractions (e.g. using phone and eating) while driving.

– Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.