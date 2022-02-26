State COVID positivity rate falls below 10%, deaths still high

Thursday, Friday COVID-19 reports released together

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, the state shared two days of COVID-19 reports, since there was no report Thursday, Feb. 24 due to a delay in the state database.

According to the state, there were 2,202 new cases reported on Friday with 545 of those in children. There were also 38 new deaths which brings the overall death toll to 13,758. The positivity rate dropped to below 10%, coming in at 9.85%.

Thursday saw 2,279 new cases and 32 new deaths. The positivity rate was 10.42%, according to the state.