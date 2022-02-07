State COVID numbers continue down but last week still fifth highest ever

Hospitalizations, ICU cases also falling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Continuing a trend that started more than two weeks ago, Kentucky continues to see a substantial decline in new COVID cases but the number of deaths remain high.

“For the most part we have good news today. Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” said Gov. Andy Beshear said in his weekly Monday report. “We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact. This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

The Governor added, “This is still the fifth highest week in our entire COVID experience. So while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. We ask people to be careful in the next couple weeks. Next month we may see really serious reductions which might get us to a place we can all be really excited about.”

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,862,756

Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,044,257

Feb. 5, Cases: 4,816

Feb. 5, Deaths: 33

Feb. 6, Cases: 3,696

Feb. 6, Deaths: 31

New Cases Monday: 3,835

New Deaths: 29

Today’s Positivity Rate: 23.51%

Current Hospitalizations: 2,124

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 414

Currently on Ventilators: 207

Of the new cases, 718 were among people 18 and under.

In the state’s daily report (click here) Monday, the positivity rate was down from 24.71% Friday, 25.67% Thursday, 26.78% Wednesday, 27.51% Tuesday, 28.49% last Monday, 31.6% Jan. 27, 32.44% jan. 26, 33% Jan.25 and 33.06% Jan. 24.

The governor noted deaths often increase even when a surge starts to decline because making sure the deaths are COVID-related takes some time. The deaths increased the total number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 13,156.

The state now has recorded 1,206,071 cases almost 23 months into the pandemic.

The other three key indicators — hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and patients on ventilators — were in a positive direction. The 2,124 in the hospital was down from 2,345 Friday, 2,443 Thursday, 2,438 Wednesday, 2,401 Tuesday and 2,413 last Monday. The number of people in intensive care was down from 422 Friday, 455 Thursday, 448 Wednesday, 443 Tuesday and 454 last Monday. And the number of people on a ventilator was down from 215 Friday, 223 Thursday, 219 Wednesday, 244 Tuesday and 232 last Monday.

During the week ending Feb. 6, 46,639 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 23.95%.

The Governor reviewed a slide from the CDC and said that the use of face masks or respirators is recommended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces lowers the odds of testing positive for COVID-19.

The Governor said that Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months up to 5 years. The FDA’s advisory committee will meet February 15 to discuss the submission.

Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund

The Governor also said that the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has now paid more than $1.2 million in assistance payments to 425 uninsured homeowners and more than $559,000 in assistance payments to 693 uninsured renters who registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In January, the Governor announced that the state would apply the funds to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms. The FEMA registration deadline is Feb. 11, 2022, so additional payments may occur. The first fund expenditures paid for the funerals of the 77 storm victims. More than $43 million remains in the fund, and the Governor will continue to provide updates on how the fund will be used to support long-term recovery efforts.