State COVID cases continue to decline, death toll remains high

New cases, positivity rate continue to decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Kentucky, but the number of deaths from the virus remains high.

The state reported 5,116 new cases on Wednesday and 32 new deaths. The positivity rate continues to go down, coming in at 16.19%.

The number of Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19 is now 2.87 million.