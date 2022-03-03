State COVID-19 deaths remain high, as positivity rate continues to trend down

State announced 2,334 new cases Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, the state reported another high day in COVID-19 deaths with 35 more people lost to the virus.

The state also announced 2,334 new cases with about a quarter of those in children. According to the daily report, the positivity rate continues to decrease, coming in at 7.73%.

The Governor also reported that the number of Kentuckians on a ventilator is the lowest it’s been since July 2021.