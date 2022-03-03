State AG’s office co-leading nationwide investigation into TikTok

Attorneys General concerned for safety and well-being of children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday, the state Attorney General’s office announced Kentucky is co-leading a nationwide investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults even though use is associated with physical and mental health harms. Attorneys general nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws.

“Whether online or on the streets, we are committed to protecting Kentucky children,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This investigation is the latest action we’ve taken to promote online safety for Kentucky’s kids, and it is a necessary step to examine TikTok’s practices and better understand the potential harms and risks to children who use the platform.”

According to the AG’s office, the investigation will look into the harms caused by use of TikTok among young users and what TikTok knew about those harms. The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young-user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

Last year, the AG’s office also joined attorneys general from across the country in an investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its Instagram platforms to kids.

The investigation into TikTok includes a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of Attorneys General from across the country.