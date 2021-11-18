Kentucky AG’s office co-leading nationwide investigation into Instagram’s impact

Examining potential violations of Consumer Protection Laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is co-leading a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform – Instagram – to children and young adults despite knowing that such use is associated with physical and mental health harms. According to the AG’s office, Attorneys General across the country are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

“Protecting the welfare of our children is one of our highest callings as a society, and we can leave no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring the safety of our youngest Kentuckians,” said Attorney General Cameron. “After troubling reports surrounding Instagram’s harmful effects on young people, it’s important for us to further examine the company’s actions.”

The investigation targets the techniques utilized by Meta to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harms caused by such extended engagement, according to the AG’s office. The announcement follows recent reports revealing Meta’s own internal research shows that using Instagram is associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders, and even suicide.

In May, the AG’s office joined a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general in urging Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

Leading the investigation, involving a broad group of states across the country, is a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, including Attorney General Cameron and attorneys general from California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.