Sprinkler system contains downtown apartment blaze: Fire Department

No injuries reported, cause under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire in an apartment complex on the edge of downtown is knocked by a sprinkler system.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the fire was reported at Rose Tower apartments at 137 Rose St. at 6:04 p.m. Chief Kevin Austin said the apartment fire was contained by the sprinkler system. No injuries were reported and crew were still on the scene as of 7:15 cleaning up.

The cause is under investigation.