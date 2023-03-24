‘Something wonderful will be built’: Mercer Co. Fire District picking up the pieces after Station 12’s total loss









HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two weeks after Mercer County Fire District’s Station 12 was deemed a total loss, crews are picking up the pieces and ready to rebuild.

On Monday, the Mercer County Fire Protection District Fire Board chose a company to begin demolition. That company, owned by Dakota Goodlett, was able to save the front window of the old Station 12.

“That window gave the old station some beauty and distinction,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page, adding that they hope the window can be used in their new station.

There’s still much uncertainty, but there’s one thing the fire department is certain on:

“Something wonderful will be built.”

Severe storms and wind on March 3 ripped through the fire station in Harrodsburg. The roof of the fire station was blown off, caved walls were caved in and debris flew in all directions.

The fire department still asks that the public stay off the property so no one gets injured in the meantime.

