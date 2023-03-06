Mercer Co. Fire District station 12 a ‘total loss’ after severe storms



















HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Mercer County Fire District McAfee station is a “total loss” after last Friday’s storms.

“The members of [Station 12] took a devastating blow today,” a post on the fire department’s Facebook page says. “The Day After….. the station is a total loss.”

Strong winds blew the roof of the fire station off, caved the walls in and sent debris flying in all directions.

Crews removed what they could over the weekend, but now comes the rebuilding.

“We are all a little hurt deep inside but physically we are strong and we shall pick up the pieces and come back better,” the post says. “We will be back better than ever soon enough.”

The fire department asks that the public stay off the property so no one gets hurt in the meantime.

“God bless our McAfee and Mercer Co. family and friends for always supporting us,” the post says.