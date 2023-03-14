Slick roads cause multiple wrecks, traffic delays Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, caused by overnight snow showers resulted in numerous wrecks and traffic delays Tuesday morning.

I-75 was closed in several areas throughout the morning, including at the I-64 northern split, at Ironworks, Clays Ferry Bridge, Paris Pike and more.

Traffic at the inner loop of New Circle between Nicholasville Road and Harrodsburg Road was at a standstill for hours as well.

In total in Lexington, 34 wrecks were reported between 3 and 7 a.m. by the police department; two were injury, 25 were non-injury, four were motor assists and three were traffic hazards.

ABC 36 has been following two crashes as well: one on I-75 northbound where a semi ran off the roadway striking a police cruiser near mile marker 111. The second at the I-64 and I-75 split where a semi turn over, spilling diesel fuel.

Our team will continue to keep you updated all morning.