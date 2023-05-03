Skies clear as temperatures recover Wednesday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

Sunshine returns for your Wednesday afternoon and temperatures rebound after a chilly start to the month of March. We will still likely be around 10° below average Wednesday afternoon, but this an improvement from the 50s that many dealt with earlier in the week. After morning clouds fade there will be plentiful sunshine for central Kentucky by the afternoon hours. Mainly clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to once again drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb Thursday afternoon, reaching the upper 60s for many. Outside of some afternoon cloud cover, conditions are looking fantastic for the day. The forecast takes a small downturn on Friday as we will be tracking a few showers across the region late in the day. Forecast models continue to be all over the place for the exact timing and amount of rainfall we will see. This uncertainty will continue into Saturday as well. There is a chance of rain, but it is lower than Friday afternoon and evening. So as of now, the Kentucky Derby forecast is still looking okay! If you are headed to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks, I would considering bringing some rain gear.

The warm-up continues into next week where ABOVE AVERAGE temperatures can be expected. This will also be accompanied by some rain and storm chances.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Clouds early, clearing by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.