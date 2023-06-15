Signs of scams against the elderly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In the U.S. there have been more than 92,000 elderly victims of scams and together they have lost $1.7 billion.

The use of these types of scams is also a problem here in Lexington.

Sgt. Brad Williams with the Lexington Police Department says there are four kinds of scams. They can be in person, through the mail, through the internet and over the phone.

With the elderly, police see mostly internet and phone scams.

One scam they see the most is called the “Jury Duty” scam, where someone calls an older person saying they missed jury duty and they need to pay a fine.

Sgt. Williams says victims get scared and are willing to pay so they don’t get in trouble with the law.

“They’re praying on their vulnerabilities, they’re praying on the idea that they don’t want to get in trouble,” says Sgt. Williams. “And they fall for it.”

Sgt. Williams also says once scammers have convinced the victim to pay, they will then walk them through how to send them the money.

Another scam they is called the “Grandparent” scam, where scammers say the victim’s grandchild is in trouble and they to pay to keep them from getting into more.

When trying to recognize a scam Sgt. Williams says red flag number one is if they say they are law enforcement… adding that law enforcement will never call and demand money.

“Red flag number two is we see a lot of scams where people claim that you have won money,” says Sgt. Williams. “If you haven’t actually played a game to win money then that should be an indicator that whoever it is that is calling isn’t legitimate.”

Sgt. Williams says it is important for every one to do their best to recognize the red flags and if they don’t feel comfortable, to just hang up.

Sgt. William says, “You can call the police department any time. You can tell us what’s going on and we’re happy to vet this scenario. We’re happy to take a look at who they’re talking to the best we can.”

He also says it is best to have a strong support system that can help people decide if the phone call is real or not.

Sgt. Williams reminds people that the police department is always happy to help.