Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday before much more comfortable air arrives next week.

Unlike Friday, Saturday’s heat came with an increase in humidity, resulting in feels like temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 90s across Central and Eastern Kentucky. A few lucky locations saw afternoon showers and thunderstorms helping cool the air down. Overnight tonight, any wet weather will end, but it will continue to feel sticky and warm into Sunday morning.

We are keeping an eye on an area of low pressure and slow-moving cold front developing across the Midwest this afternoon. This cold front will be responsible for the active weather Sunday afternoon and ushering in cooler air to start next week.

A few pieces of Sunday’s forecast remain unknown, including how much sunshine we start the day with. If skies are mostly clear in the morning, there is a better chance of widespread thunderstorms during the afternoon. The more cloud cover we see, the less instability we have for thunderstorms to develop. Cloud cover may also have an impact on temperatures.

Generally, showers and thunderstorms will pop up after lunchtime and increase in coverage and intensity as the day continues. Southeastern Kentucky is once again the favored location for rain and thunderstorms. Some wet weather may continue into Sunday night.

There is a low-end risk that a couple of storms on Sunday afternoon may be severe. Should a severe thunderstorm develop, the primary concern would be damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible, too.

A couple of isolated showers are possible in Southeastern Kentucky early Monday morning. Otherwise, expect a great start to the week, with slowly rising temperatures each day.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with showers & thunderstorms likely by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: On and off showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.