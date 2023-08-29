Showers and storms in southeastern Kentucky on Tuesday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

Tuesday’s forecast is location dependent. Southern and southeastern Kentucky will see the threat of showers and a few storms. Areas north and west of Lexington will see mostly sunny skies with a low chance of rain. Temperatures will be location dependent as well, likely warmer into the mid-80s where we see sunshine. Areas that that see rain will struggle to reach the low-80s.

The stalled out front draped over the Appalachian Mountains will finally be kicked out of the region on Wednesday. A cold front sweeps through the Ohio Valley late overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and brings a shot of refreshing air. Afternoon highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to reach 80 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny as well, outside of some upper level cloud cover Thursday.

Temperatures start to climb by the time Labor Day Weekend rolls around. The good news is that it won’t be very humid. Dewpoints stay through early next week, even though temperatures will push the low 90s. We will be bone dry as well with no rain chances until at least the middle of next week. September will likely be off to a very warm and dry start for most of Kentucky.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and storms in southern and eastern Kentucky. Highs in the low-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies clear out. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.