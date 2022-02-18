Sheriff’s office needs help identifying theft suspect in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person accused of theft at a business off Ky 229, about four miles south of London.

According to deputies, the person seen in surveillance photos is the suspect in a theft that happened on Wednesday.

If you can identify the individual in the photos, contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say you can send a message to them on Facebook HERE or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

The sheriff’s office says information will remain confidential.