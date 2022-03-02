Sheriff: heroin, cocaine, meth among drugs found in Somerset home

Street value estimated at $46,000

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sheriff Greg Speck says his department teamed up with the FBI in the arrest of 43-year-old James Woods on a variety of drug-related charges after serving a search warrant at Woods’ home on Providence Road in Somerset.

In a news release, Speck listed the drugs he says were found inside the home: heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, mushrooms, Suboxone and Zanax. Speck added that search also produced empty containers of Narcan, which is used to save the life of someone overdosing from opioids. “We can only speculate why the two empty Narcan containers were there,” Speck said.

“The amount of drugs removed from this operation likely saved lives. The amount of heroin alone would have placed roughly 2,000 doses of heroin on the streets of Pulaski County,” Speck said.

According to the Sheriff, deputies also found a lockbox with $15,715 cash inside, plus digital scales, baggies, ledgers detailing drug transactions, and an R-F detector, sometimes used to detect whether someone may be wearing a wire.

In addition to the drug charges, Woods also faces a charges of failure to appear, bail jumping, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.