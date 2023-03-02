Severe weather and high winds for Friday

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Thursday evening weather friends, we have had a pretty good day across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures near 60 under a partly sunny sky. But all eyes are on overnight tonight – Friday evening as we track a flash flood threat, significant winds, and severe storms.

The remainder of our Thursday is dry as we await the overnight rain and thunder. You can see that beginning to move in by 3am.

Deeper off into Friday morning we will start to see that lift further off to the north.

The greatest chance for local high water issues is from Lexington north and west. You can see that on our future cast rainfall.

Now we have a number of weather alerts to track. The first is a flood watch for our northern and western counties. Then its all about the big weather headline – the significant winds. A HIGH WIND WARNING is out for most of Kentucky with a WIND ADVISORY around that.

The break in rain/storms Friday morning into the lunch hour is bad news as that disables the atmosphere and allows the severe chance to be greater in the afternoon. You can see that clearing take place along with temperatures hitting 70 near lunch time.

Winds will begin to increase by late morning and lunch time with gust 40-50mph. By early afternoon we are likely dealing with widespread wind gust of 60mph+, hence the high wind warning.

You can see those winds continuing into eastern Kentucky into early evening as the line of storms moves into that area.

As far as the storms go, the greatest threat for severe weather is 11am-3pm from the I65 corridor to the I75 corridor.

Past I75 and into eastern Kentucky will see the storms closer to the 2pm – 6 pm time frame.

The SPC has upgraded a good chunk of Kentucky to an “ENHANCED” risk (level 3/5) with a “SLIGHT” risk (level 2/5) surround that. All modes of severe weather are on the table.

Damaging winds is our highest threat, but a few tornadoes are also on the table. The hail threat is there, but low. Here is each severe weather risk broken down.

Take the remainder of our Thursday to prepare. Here are some key messages.

Also while the weather is calm, go over your severe weather and tornado precautions so you know what to do if a warning is issued. You want to be in the most interior part of your house and put as many walls in between you and the outside as you possible can. Also don’t forget to cover your head as most tornado related deaths comes from head trauma.

As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe on-air and on-line ahead of all your severe weather needs! If a tornado is in effect for any part of our viewing area, we will be LIVE on air and on our website. #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain and thunder moving in after midnight Lows in the low-50s.

FRIDAY: Significant winds and severe weather likely Highs in the low-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Gusty winds remaining as rain and storms calm down. Lows in the low-50s.