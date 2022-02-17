Severe storm threat increases Thursday afternoon

Gusty winds continue ahead of severe thunderstorm risk Thursday afternoon and evening
Dillon Gaudet

Severe Wx Triple Panel Template 1607455538123Gusty rain showers have continued to push through for your midday. A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for non-thunderstorm wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH. The severe weather threat will increase later this this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with these storms. 60+ MPH gusts can’t be ruled out. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The main area of concern for these quick spin ups is our southeastern counties west of I-75.

Isolated minor flash flooding remains in the forecast as well. 1-2 inches of rain region wide is the forecast, with isolated areas receiving over 2 inches. Areas along and north of I-64 have the higher risk for this flash flooding. Anderson, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford counties are now included in a Flood Watch through 9 PM due to this threat of heavy rain.

Temperatures quickly drop overnight into the mid-to-upper 20s by tomorrow. A few snow flakes will be possible but overall Friday will just be a chilly day with temperatures in the mid 30s.

