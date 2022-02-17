Severe storm threat increases Thursday afternoon

Gusty rain showers have continued to push through for your midday. A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for non-thunderstorm wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH. The severe weather threat will increase later this this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with these storms. 60+ MPH gusts can’t be ruled out. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The main area of concern for these quick spin ups is our southeastern counties west of I-75.

Isolated minor flash flooding remains in the forecast as well. 1-2 inches of rain region wide is the forecast, with isolated areas receiving over 2 inches. Areas along and north of I-64 have the higher risk for this flash flooding. Anderson, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford counties are now included in a Flood Watch through 9 PM due to this threat of heavy rain.

Temperatures quickly drop overnight into the mid-to-upper 20s by tomorrow. A few snow flakes will be possible but overall Friday will just be a chilly day with temperatures in the mid 30s.