Search on for man accused of stabbing, robbing cab driver in Ashland

Police say Paul Gower robbed the taxi driver after the brutal stabbing

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a man accused of brutally stabbing and robbing a cab driver over the weekend in Ashland.

Police say 20-year old Paul Gower, of Ashland, stabbed the taxi driver multiple times in the head and chest in the parking lot of Bruce Apartments when he was dropped-off at that location.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition Sunday night, according to police.

An attempted murder and robbery warrant is out for Gower, who is still on the run from police. Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Gower should call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Ashland Police at 606-385-3273 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 606-385-3127.