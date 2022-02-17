Scammers posing as utilities are at work, one victim loses at least $300

At least one victim in Scott County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Better Business Bureau serving Central & Eastern Kentucky is warning power company customers to beware of calls from scammers posing at Kentucky Utilities and other area utilities. One rental housing tenant in Scott County reportedly lost $300 to this scam.

“We’ve heard from several central Kentucky residents in the past week reporting phone messages stating it is from Kentucky Utilities and the customer’s power is about to be shut off for non-payment,” said Heather Clary, BBB Director of Communications. “When customers return the call, the greeting sounds exactly like the greeting that plays when calling the legitimate KU phone number. The customer is then urged to pay immediately by phone to avoid cut off.”

A Scott County landlord told BBB that one of his tenants fell for the scam and gave a debit card over the phone for the amount of $300. Other callers said they knew their accounts are up to date and recognized the scam. Payment demanded by the scammer are often via unrecoverable methods such as gift cards or digital platforms.

“Kentucky Utilities and other energy providers have confirmed that this is not how they deal with customers,” said Clary. “Many opportunities are offered to assist customers if a shutoff for non-payment is a concern.”

The utility shut off scam can target residential and business customers. Other utility names have been used in the scam as well. BBB advises anyone who is concerned about a call claiming non-payment of a utility bill should contact the company at the number listed on the billing statement, NOT the number left on a phone message.

BBB also urges the public to report this and any other scams to BBB Scam Tracker.