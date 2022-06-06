Savannah Maddox announces run for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Challengers in the race for governor continue to file. State Representative Savannah Maddox has now thrown her name in the hat.

Maddox officially filing with the state but plans to host a “big announcement” Monday at 6 p.m. in Burlington.

Maddox, of Dry Ridge, who has represented Kentucky’s 61st House District since January 2019, released the following statement announcing her campaign for Governor of Kentucky:

“As I’ve traveled across the Commonwealth, it is clear to me that Kentuckians yearn for a governor who will stand strong on principle and will lead from the front to usher in a new era of economic prosperity.

Kentucky’s citizens demand an authentic conservative – a proven leader who understands the appropriate role of government and will always stand firm in defending our Constitutional rights and freedoms. The countless failures of the Beshear administration have illustrated the importance of selecting a bold yet visionary leader who works with the People’s branch of government – not against it.

With a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, I believe that Kentucky is well-positioned to be a beacon of conservative values for the entire nation. Our next governor must have a proven track record of standing up for Kentucky’s citizens, even in the face of adversity.

That’s why I am running to be the next governor of our great Commonwealth. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature to correct the failures of the Beshear administration. My record in Frankfort proves that I have the courage and experience needed to fight for our conservative values and constitutional rights, and that’s exactly what I plan to do as the 64th governor of Kentucky.”

Maddox joins a crowded field of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Andy Beshear who plans to run for reelection.

You can view a list of candidates who have officially field HERE.