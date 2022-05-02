Field grows in Kentucky governor’s race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The race for governor isn’t until next year, but the number of challengers to Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear, as well as rumored challengers, continues to grow.

Trey Watson is a political consultant and host of the Kentucky Politics Weekly Podcast. He says normally you’d see candidates for governor declare later in the fall, but this time is different because of the state House and Senate races this year. He says many of those races could be decided after this month’s Primary given the GOP’s super majorities in the state legislature.

“I think you’re going to see more and more candidates getting out in the race between now and right after the Primary ends and getting a jump start on the campaign,” says Watson

He says there’s about 14 or 15 people who have filed paperwork to be able to raise money to run for governor.

“There are some rumored candidates. There’s Alan Keck, the mayor of Somerset, there’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, there’s also Kelly craft, Savannah Maddox, Max Wise and Senator Ralph Alvarado,” says Watson.

Republicans with the most name recognition who have already declared their candidacy include State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Watson believes we’re about to see the flood gates open for candidates to get into the race, including Democrats to challenge the incumbent.

“Andy Beshear has raised a ton of money. He’s generally well liked in the party, but I would be shocked if someone from Louisville or Lexington that are involved in Black Lives Matter or the far left progressive wing doesn’t get in and not with the intention to beat him, but to force him to talk about those issues,” says Watson.

Watson predicts more candidates might declare after July 1, which is the end of the second quarter for a campaign finance report.