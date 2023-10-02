‘Safe at Home’ program for domestic abuse survivors doubles number of participants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The number of participants in Kentucky’s Safe at Home program for domestic abuse survivors has doubled since the program went into effect in June, Secretary of State Michael Adams says.

“We are helping more survivors of abuse in the Commonwealth feel safe in their homes,” said Adams. “Let’s take this Domestic Violence Awareness Month to promote the resources we have made available to support vulnerable Kentuckians.”

A video on YouTube and on the Secretary of State’s website explains how the program works.

If you’re a victim of domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, human trafficking or similar crimes, you could be eligible for the program.

The program helps keep survivors safe by hiding their addresses on public records, including voter rolls.

