Bill would allow domestic violence victims to hide addresses on public government records without protective order

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill introduced Monday would allow victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other sexual offenses to hide their addresses on publicly available government records without first requiring a protective order.

Senate Bill 79, the Safe at Home Act, was introduced by Secretary of State Michael Adams and Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R-Louisville). Instead of a protective order, the bill would allow victims to sign a sworn statement to use the Safe at Home address in place of their actual address for a state-registered address.

Both say it’s difficult for victims of domestic violence to avoid voter suppression and keep their location private when personal information like addresses are stored in public records databases.

“Not all survivors need to do so. But for those survivors who live in daily fear that their ex-partner will somehow find them, Senate Bill 79, and the Safe at Home Program, will provide a valuable tool to helping them stay safe,” said Angela Yannelli, CEO of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in a press release.

The program would be administered by the Secretary of State’s Office.