Rupp Arena to host DaBaby on April 28 at Spring Slam Concert

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will host DaBaby for his first time in Lexington. Presented by Chrome Entertainment and dubbed the “Spring Slam” show, tickets will go on sale Friday, March 11.

According to Central Bank Center, DaBaby’s debut studio album Baby on Baby (2019) peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200, while his second studio album, Kirk (2019), debuted at number one. The former album featured the Billboard Hot 100 top-ten single “Suge”, while the latter featured the multi-platinum records “Intro” and “Bop”. His third studio album, Blame It on Baby (2020), became his second consecutive number-one album in the US. The album included his highest-charting song, “Rockstar” (featuring Roddy Ricch), which spent seven non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

DaBaby’s special guest, EST Gee, gained mainstream attention with his third mixtape Ion Feel Nun on March 6, 2020. He followed it up with his fourth mixtape I Still Don’t Feel Nun on December 18, 2020. In January 2021, EST Gee signed a deal with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG), Interscope Records and Warlike. He was featured on Lil Baby’s single “Real as It Gets”, which became his first Billboard Hot 100 song, peaking at number 34. His fifth mixtape Bigger Than Life or Death was released on July 21, 2021. It features guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk, and more.

Remember, cashless payments will be in effect for DaBaby concert. Acceptable forms of payment include all major credit cards (American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa) and mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay). Read more on the new payment protocols HERE.

Cash will continue to be accepted at the various Central Bank Center Box Offices and at artist merchandise stands. According to Central Bank Center, prepaid parking at the Rupp Arena Parking Lots will now be available through Ticketmaster.com for most events. Fans should look for the add-on option when purchasing tickets to events. Those who’ve already purchased tickets to upcoming events will have the opportunity to add parking to their experience as a separate purchase. There are limited spaces available.