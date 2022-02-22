Central Bank Center, Rupp going cashless for parking, concessions

Prepaid Parking Now Available on Ticketmaster.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Central Bank Center is going cashless! On March 2, 2022, at the conclusion of the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball regular home season, Rupp Arena, the Central Bank Convention Center, and The Lexington Opera House will no longer be accepting cash as a form of payment for parking and concessions.

“As consumers have embraced digital engagement during the pandemic, we have a timely opportunity to create a better experience for our patrons while streamlining our own operations,” said Oak View Group’s Brian Sipe, General Manager of Central Bank Center.

“With new digital payment options, Central Bank Center patrons will enjoy more time watching the show and less time waiting in line.”

Oak View Group and Levy Restaurants are partnering to innovate the payment processes across the entire complex.

Sipe continued, “I can promise our fans, this is only the beginning of delivering a first-class experience as you enjoy concerts, basketball, trade shows, comedy, theatre and all of the other great live entertainment at your Central Bank Center complex”.

Acceptable forms of payment include all major credit cards (American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa) and mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay).

Cashless payments will go into effect starting on March 4 at Rupp Area with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

Cash will continue to be accepted at the various Central Bank Center Box Offices and at artist merchandise stands.

As it converts to a cashless complex, prepaid parking at the Rupp Arena Parking Lots will now be available through Ticketmaster.com for most events. Fans should look for the add-on option when purchasing tickets to events. Those who’ve already purchased tickets to upcoming events will have the opportunity to add parking to their experience as a separate purchase. There are limited spaces available.

For more information, visit www.centralbankcenter.com