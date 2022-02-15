Rowan, Morgan, Menifee, Montgomery counties get water project funding

Governor also presents Appalachian Regional Commission grant, Community Development Block Grant, road funding, Land and Water Conservation Fund grant

MOREHEAD / WEST LIBERTY / MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $2,495,169 for 17 projects to cities, fiscal courts and water utilities in Rowan, Morgan, Menifee and Montgomery counties to provide cleaner drinking water and improved sewer and wastewater systems. The funding is part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

In Rowan County, the Governor also helped break ground on the Morehead Utility Plant Board’s new regional water treatment plant. In addition to Cleaner Water Program awards, the Governor presented an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to Rowan County, road resurfacing funding to Rowan and Morgan counties, a Community Development Block Grant to the City of Mount Sterling and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to Montgomery County.

“These funds are being invested in projects that repair aging, overburdened infrastructure, support economic growth and provide clean water and reliable wastewater services for our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is exactly the type of progress we can make by working together for a better Kentucky.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Gateway Area Development District submitted the funding requests for all of today’s projects to the KIA.

Rowan County

The Morehead Utility Plant Board received $406,319 to remove approximately 6,000 feet of water line dating to the 1930s that is located within the City of Morehead. The project will ensure compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule by removing portions of the distribution system that contain lead parts and materials, ensuring the health and safety of customers. To see all three Cleaner Water Program projects awarded in Rowan County, click here.

“We would like to acknowledge the funding Rowan County will be receiving to provide clean drinking water to households who never had it before,” Rowan County Judge/Executive Harry Clark said. “In the most rural parts of this region, where the cost of traveling a mile with water lines can be so high, access to clean drinking water can only be achieved through key infrastructure investments administered and funded by our forward-thinking Governor and legislature.”

In Morehead, the Governor presented Rowan County with a $280,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to support the Gateway Regional Workforce project. The program will serve Kentuckians in Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties and provide in-depth soft skills training including communication skills, teamwork, problem solving and financial literacy. The program will also help participants with job searches, resume writing and interview preparation.

“We are honored to be awarded this array of funding on behalf of the citizens of our county, and we are happy to welcome Gov. Beshear back into Rowan County once again,” Judge Clark said. “The work that will be completed under this program will help to solidify and reinvigorate Rowan County’s reputation as a work-ready community eager to attract industry and commerce.”

The Governor presented a $358,050 ceremonial check to Rowan County representing Kentucky Transportation Cabinet projects to resurface portions of six roads: Campbell Branch, Cold Springs Hollow, Deer Run Lane, Jackson Cemetery Road, Lower Caney Creek Road and Lower Oak Grove Road.

“We are extremely appreciative of Gov. Beshear for awarding Rowan County road funds, allowing us to resurface almost 10 miles of the most badly conditioned roads in the county,” Judge Clark said. “Our people deserve to have safe and suitable roads to drive on, and we could not have done it without this funding.”

Morgan County

The City of West Liberty received $245,000 to construct a new, 47,000-gallon water storage tank to serve the customers in the Hutchinson Road/McClain Way area. These customers currently rely on water from a tank owned by the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Other improvements include new waterlines, hydrants, meters and a pump station. To see all three Cleaner Water Program projects awarded for Morgan County, click here.

In West Liberty, the Governor presented a $764,358 ceremonial check to Morgan County representing Kentucky Transportation Cabinet projects to resurface portions of 18 roads: Perry Road, Upper Sandlick Road, Whites Branch Road, Collins Road, Mockingbird Road, Piney Branch Road, Conley Branch Road, Minor Road, Dyer Branch Road, Hoover Road, Lucky Road, Coon Creek Road, Bolden Branch Road, Sam Dunn Road, Havens Road, Sellers Branch Road, Stinson Branch Road and Haney Fork Road.

“The funding announced today for Morgan County is going to ensure that the people who live here will have access to clean drinking water and safe wastewater systems,” Rep. Bobby McCool said, whose district includes Morgan County. “The improvements on Kentucky’s infrastructure are something the legislature is constantly working towards and the funding for this program is a direct result of the legislature’s work. In last year’s budget we included $250 million of ARPA funding with the hopes of a program like this one to come from it.”

Menifee County

The City of Frenchburg received $91,150 to provide drinking water to approximately 13 new customers. The project will include the installation of approximately 5,000 feet of new water main along KY-1274, Mountain Ridge Road and Ridge Runner Road. To see all three Cleaner Water Program projects awarded for Menifee County, click here.

“I am happy for another announcement of funding for projects here in the 28th Senate District,” Sen. Ralph Alvarado said, whose district includes Menifee and Montgomery counties. “Health and well-being are dependent on access to clean and reliable water. The same is true for economic health, as businesses, residences and government services need reliable systems to operate. The legislature was and is determined to make needed investments in the state’s infrastructure. I am grateful for the allocation of taxpayer funds making this announcement possible.”

“The Cleaner Water Program is going to improve both the drinking water and the wastewater systems in Menifee and Montgomery counties,” said Rep. David Hale, whose district includes both counties. “Last year, I voted for SB 36 which included relief funds given to the state by the federal government. The legislature made the decision to include these funds in the budget because we were hoping that programs just like the Cleaner Water Program would come from it. Every person deserves the right to clean water and that is what this program will be doing.”

Montgomery County

Mount Sterling Water and Sewer received $129,262 to replace approximately 5,280 feet of cast iron water pipe, circa 1901, from the entry of old Owingsville Road running along U.S. Highway 60 to Samuels Avenue in Mt. Sterling. The line replacement will improve water quality for approximately 1,500 underserved households. In addition, 16 hydrants will be replaced, improving fire protection for the area. To see all eight Cleaner Water Program projects awarded for Montgomery County, click here.

Gov. Beshear presented a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to the City of Mount Sterling to support the POST Clinic project. The city will build a new 3,700-square-foot facility located at 15 Sterling Ave. in Mt. Sterling to provide free primary health and dental care to Kentuckians who are unemployed, or underemployed, and to the unserved and underserved residents of Montgomery County.

The new facility will contain four medical exam rooms, four dental exam rooms, a lab, a waiting room, a medical records storage area, an administrative area and restrooms. The new POST Clinic HVAC system will incorporate high efficiency particle air and ultra-violet filtration to kill airborne viruses and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The new facility will be energy efficient and ADA-accessible.

“This is truly a historic day for Montgomery County with receiving over $1 million for in water and sewer infrastructure and over $1 million in CDBG-CV funds to construct a new state-of-the-art facility for the POST Clinic to continue their mission to provide no-cost health and dental care to those in need,” Montgomery County Judge/Executive Wally Johnson said. “We sincerely appreciate Gov. Beshear’s support.”

Gov. Beshear presented the Montgomery County Fiscal Court with a $70,596 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for the Easy Walker & Herb Botts Park Accessibility Project. This two-part project will add custom ADA accessible playground equipment in Easy Walker Park and add an ADA accessible restroom facilities in Herb Botts Nature Park. The addition of the ADA accessible playground equipment and restroom facilities will provide an opportunity for Montgomery County Parks and Recreation to expand its services to the citizens of Montgomery County and all surrounding counties.