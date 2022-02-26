Major rockslide closes road in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rockslide on StoneCrest Mountain on the Prestonsburg side in Floyd County closed Route 3024 on Friday, according to Prestonsburg Police.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says the slide is near the bottom of the hill as motorists enter from Route 321 between Auxier and Prestonsburg.

Motorists were encouraged to use the back side of the mountain, Route 302, around Dewey Lake for a detour.

No word on when the road was expected to reopen.