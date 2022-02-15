Rockcastle County students give back to community through serving

Tuesday, twelve Rockcastle County High School students volunteered at Christian Appalachian Project's Grateful Bread Pantry in Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some students are giving back to their community by serving seniors in their community.

Tuesday, twelve Rockcastle County High School students with Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky helped out at the Christian Appalachian Project’s Grateful Bread Pantry in Mount Vernon distributing boxes of food to 190 seniors in the area.

“It helps students learn a little bit more about the community and who we’re serving, and so we’re building leadership skills and teamworking abilities. This will help them transition into the workplace,” said Grateful Bread Food Pantry manager Sherri Barnett.

According to the Christian Appalachian Project, many elderly in the community can’t find transportation to go shopping themselves, so the boxes feed them for about a month.

“A lot of seniors here don’t have the transportation they need, they have to ask people to come to help them. Our elderly are very vulnerable, so anything we can do to help them is definitely what we want to do,” said Barnett.

Students say it’s a great way to help the older generation.

“It’s pretty fun, there’s always a lot of older people that are really nice and they tell a bunch of jokes and it’s pretty funny. I like it,” said Rockcastle County junior Dawson Gibbons.

Gibbons says helping out through the JAG KY program at the Christian Appalachian Project has helped him develop skills that will help him in the workforce.

“It’s really helped me with my job, especially. It taught me to be hardworking and always be glad to help people,” said Gibbons.

Students with Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky say they come help at the Christian Appalachian Project about twice a month. Last week, a group helped pack the boxes that were distributed to the seniors on Tuesday.