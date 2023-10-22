Rock Relief for Domestic Violence held at The Cellar

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Rock Relief hosted “Rock relief for Domestic Violence” today at The Cellar Bar and Grille to help Greenhouse 17.

The free event included musical performances from eight local musicians and bands.

There was even a silent auction featuring a bottle of 12-year van winkle special reserve lot “B” bourbon, a University of Kentucky football signed by Coach Stoops, and various works of Kentucky art.

Rock Relief also took donations of items for greenhouse 17. Items included cleaning supplies, food, children’s clothes and more.

Rock Relief founder and organizer Ned Bellau says this event is important for the community and those that Greenhouse 17 helps.

“It’s all about awareness,” said Bellau. “A lot of people don’t know what Greenhouse is about and we want them to learn today. We want them to come here and help support any way they can.”

Corissa Phillips, External Relations Director for Greenhouse 17, is proud of the work Rock Relief did today and is happy about the message this event sends.

“When you’re a survivor and you’ve been told for so long that no one will believe you, that no one cares that you’re afraid or not safe, to see a community coming out and rallying at an event like tonight, Rock Relief, it sends a really clear message to survivors that people do care,” said Phillips.

For anyone who might be experiencing domestic violence greenhouse 17 has a 24-hour crisis hotline.

That number is 800-544-2022.